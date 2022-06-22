Central Texas man arrested after standoff, accused of trying to run girlfriend over with pickup

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in the Waco area on Wednesday arrested Patrick Scott, 28, of Beverly Hills, after an hours-long standoff that was the result of an alleged domestic violence incident, said Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin.

Martin said that at about 1:30 p.m., Martin got into an argument with his girlfriend and pulled out a shotgun. The victim ran away from his home, but Martin allegedly pursued her in a pickup and tried to run her over, police said.

The woman had to jump out of the truck’s way and managed to call police.

Authorities eventually tracked down Martin at a home near Ann and Harvard. The Waco Police SWAT was called to assist.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident at about 6 p.m.

Martin said the man will be charged with aggravated assault.

