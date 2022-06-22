Advertisement

Central Texas man arrested after standoff, accused of trying to run girlfriend over with pickup

Patrick Scott, 28, of Beverly Hills, Texas, was taken into custody on June 22 after a standoff...
Patrick Scott, 28, of Beverly Hills, Texas, was taken into custody on June 22 after a standoff with police. Scott is accused of trying to run his girlfriend over with a pickup.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in the Waco area on Wednesday arrested Patrick Scott, 28, of Beverly Hills, after an hours-long standoff that was the result of an alleged domestic violence incident, said Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin.

Martin said that at about 1:30 p.m., Martin got into an argument with his girlfriend and pulled out a shotgun. The victim ran away from his home, but Martin allegedly pursued her in a pickup and tried to run her over, police said.

The woman had to jump out of the truck’s way and managed to call police.

Authorities eventually tracked down Martin at a home near Ann and Harvard. The Waco Police SWAT was called to assist.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident at about 6 p.m.

Martin said the man will be charged with aggravated assault.

Water outage impacting residents in China Spring area