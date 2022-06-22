Fourth of July Events

Monday July 4th Free event at Touchdown Alley next to Baylor’s McLane Stadium, located at 1001 S. MLK Blvd., Waco.

Schedule of Events:

Monday, July 4th

Doubl-R Burgers and Snow cones will be for sale

Monday July 4th at 5p

@ Brazos Theater 7:30p

BYOB

Corky’s Comedy Showcase July 2nd

City Park in Marlin

Vendors/Craftspeople, food trucks, classic car show, horseshoe competition, youth fishing tourney, music by DJ Scruggs and The Lone Star Souvenirs, fireworks, bouncy house and other family friendly events.

Food trucks, vender market, activities for kids, live music by Ira Bradford of Bustin’ Loose from 6p-9p

More info to come

Starts at 7am for 50mile ride, other rides start at 8am

Picnic after, Pizza and Beer provided by Slow Rise Pizza House.

12, 26, and 50 mile routes for ALL levels of Cyclists

Located at Amsler Park

There will be food trucks and ice cream trucks available on-site!

We will have a 1hr break between rounds for lunch, with the 1hr starting from the time we receive the last card.

9:00am-12:00pm Round 1 Starts – Shotgun: We will blow a horn with two short blasts at the 2 minute warning, and one long blast at start.

8:30am-8:45am Mandatory Player Meeting : We will discuss rules, layout, and pertinent day-of information and go over any questions.

7:00am-8:00am Check-in for all AMATEUR(except MA1) players at Tournament HQ (Main Parking Lot by Hole 1)

Sunday, July 3, 2022

7:00am-8:00am Check-in for all PRO AND MA1 players at Tournament HQ (Main Parking Lot by Hole 1)

8:30am- 8:45am Mandatory Player Meeting : We will discuss rules, layout, and pertinent day-of information and go over any questions.

