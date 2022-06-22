Advertisement

Fourth of July Events

Presented by the Carlson Law Firm
July 4th fireworks
July 4th fireworks(WGCL)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Waco

4TH ON THE BRAZOS

Monday July 4th Free event at Touchdown Alley next to Baylor’s McLane Stadium, located at 1001 S. MLK Blvd., Waco.

Schedule of Events:

  • 6 p.m. – Gates Open
  • 7:30 p.m. – The Commodores
  • 9:10 p.m. – Patriotic Ceremony by the Waco Community Band
  • 9:15 p.m. – H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza

Castle Heights Waco

Monday, July 4th

  • Starts 10a at the Circle
  • Doubl-R Burgers and Snow cones will be for sale

GREATER WACO BAPTIST CHURCH 4TH OF JULY BBQ & BLUEGRASS BLOWOUT

Monday July 4th at 5p

  • BBQ, live music by The Purple Hulls, kids games, cowboy mounted shooting.
  • Bring own sides for BBQ
  • Dessert competition

RED, WHITE, & IMPROV! JULY 2nd

@ Brazos Theater 7:30p

BYOB

SUNDAY MAKEBREAK @ MICHAEL’S CRAFT STORE

  • July 3rd from 2-4p
  • Make a Felt Flag Keychain
  • Free, supplies provided

BELTON

BELTON 4th OF JULY CELEBRATION AND RODEO: July 1st-July 3rd at Bell County Expo Center

Schedule of Events:

Saturday June 25th

  • Downtown Street Party: Bell County Courthouse Square
  • Family Fun, Food Trucks, Games, Craft Brews
  • Music starts at 5pm
  • Leon River Band, Grupo Pression, Kenny Orts & No Chance

July 1st, 2nd, 3rd

  • Rodeo at Bell County Expo
  • 6p-9p Western Gift Show
  • 7p Rodeo

Monday July 4th

  • 9a Patriotic Program @ Bell County Courthouse
  • 10a Parade: Begins at UMHB (10th Ave. & Main St.) Ends at Police Memorial (Birdwell St.)
  • 11a-4p: Festival on Nolan Creek (Yettie Polk Park)
  • Hotdog eating contest at High Noon!
  • 7p: Backyard Party at Schoepf’s
  • Free Concert featuring Sprung
  • Gates open at 6p
  • Fireworks after the show

TEMPLE

TEMPLE 24TH ANNUAL H-E-B ALL AMERICAN FAMILY FUN FEST & FIREWORKS SHOW JULY 4TH

  • Starts at 4p
  • Fireworks show at 9:30p
  • Located at Crossroads Recreational Complex (Prairie View Rd Temple)

Temple Tours

Beer and Wine Trail tour (ticketed) July 1st -Starts at 4p

  • Wine and Beer Trail Tour (ticketed) July 2nd -Starts at 3p
  • Wine Trail Tour (Ticketed) July 3rd -Starts at 2p

Corky’s Comedy Showcase July 2nd

  • -Doors open at 7p
  • -Show at 8p
  • Sunday Margarita Madness July 3rd -2p-6p
  • First Friday Karaoke at Corkys July 1st -8pm

MARLIN

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION MARLIN, TX JULY 3RD

All day July 3rd

City Park in Marlin

Vendors/Craftspeople, food trucks, classic car show, horseshoe competition, youth fishing tourney, music by DJ Scruggs and The Lone Star Souvenirs, fireworks, bouncy house and other family friendly events.

CORSICANA

FREEDOM FESTIVAL IN CORSICANA JULY 4TH

  • Located at I.O.O.F Park (1301 N 45th st)
  • 6p- start time
  • Food trucks, vender market, activities for kids, live music by Ira Bradford of Bustin’ Loose from 6p-9p
  • 9:25p- Free fireworks show

SAN SABA

SAN SABA 2ND ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY WE THE PEOPLE EXTRAVAGANZA JULY 2nd

  • Located at Mill Pond Park in San Saba
  • More info to come

RICHLAND SPRINGS

STARS AND STRIPES CELEBRATION IN RICHLAND SPRINGS JULY 2ND

  • 8:30a Parade Start
  • 9a Famous Wild Hog Sacking
  • 9a Washer/Horseshoe
  • 1p Cornhole
  • 6p Fish fry and silent auction
  • Fireworks @ Dusk
  • Venders all day

WOODWAY

WOODWAY PARADE JULY 4th

  • At Crossroads Fellowship Church
  • Starts at 9a

CRAWFORD

6th ANNUAL SPOKES & SPARKLERS INDEPENDENCE DAY BIKE RIDE JULY 4TH

  • 12, 26, and 50 mile routes for ALL levels of Cyclists
  • Picnic after, Pizza and Beer provided by Slow Rise Pizza House.
  • BYOB anything else.
  • Bring Swimsuit
  • Starts at 7am for 50mile ride, other rides start at 8am
  • Helmets are required
  • Free
  • Register online

MCGREGOR

4TH ANNUAL MCGREGOR ‘MERICA OPEN DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT JULY 2ND AND 3RD

Located at Amsler Park

Schedule of Events:

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 7:00am-8:00am Check-in for all AMATEUR(except MA1) players at Tournament HQ (Main Parking Lot by Hole 1)
  • 8:30am-8:45am Mandatory Player Meeting : We will discuss rules, layout, and pertinent day-of information and go over any questions.
  • 9:00am-12:00pm Round 1 Starts – Shotgun: We will blow a horn with two short blasts at the 2 minute warning, and one long blast at start.
  • We will have a 1hr break between rounds for lunch, with the 1hr starting from the time we receive the last card.
  • There will be food trucks and ice cream trucks available on-site!

Sunday, July 3, 2022

  • 7:00am-8:00am Check-in for all PRO AND MA1 players at Tournament HQ (Main Parking Lot by Hole 1)
  • 8:30am- 8:45am Mandatory Player Meeting : We will discuss rules, layout, and pertinent day-of information and go over any questions.
  • 9:00am-12:00pm Round 1 Starts – Shotgun: We will blow a horn with two short blasts at the 2 minute warning, and one long blast at start.
  • We will have a 1hr break between rounds for lunch, with the 1hr starting from the time we receive the last card.
  • There will be food trucks and ice cream trucks available on-site!
  • Register online

FORT HOOD

FORT HOOD FIREWORKS FREEDOM FESTIVAL JUNE 24th

  • Located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange
  • Activities include children’s inflatables, food trucks, and a “Zoo Imagination” Station.
  • Event starts with Season Three “The Voice” winner Cassadee Pop, and X Ambassadors are headlining.
  • 30-min Fireworks show begins at 9:30p
  • Free Open to the Public

Schedule of Events:

  • 4 p.m. Gates open and food and beverage sales open
  • 4-5 p.m. DJ music
  • 5-6 p.m. 1st Cavalry Division Band
  • 6-6:05 p.m. Commanding general’s welcoming remarks
  • 6:05-6:30 p.m. 1 CD Band
  • 6:30-7 p.m. DJ music
  • 7-7:45 p.m. Cassadee Pope
  • 7:45-8:15 p.m. DJ music, gift presentation
  • 8:15-9:30 p.m. X-Ambassadors perform
  • 9:30-10 p.m. Fireworks display, presented by Fort Hood Recycle

KILLEEN

INDEPENDENCE DAY EXTRAVAGANZA DOWNTOWN KILLEEN JULY 2ND

Schedule of Events:

  • 4:40pm – Puntin
  • 5:30pm- Konstantin Alexander
  • 7:00pm- Roland & The Roots Riddim
  • 8:30pm- Imaj
  • 9:30pm- Fireworks

COPPERAS COVE

COVE LIFE’S 2ND ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION JULY 4TH

  • 12p-10:30p
  • Live Music, Food Trucks, Prizes, Desserts, and more!
  • Music: Gospel artist Eddie James
  • Fireworks start at 9:00pm

GATESVILLE

GRACE BIBLE CHURCH GATESVILLE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION JULY 4TH

  • 5:30-8:30p
  • Free food, bounce houses, games, chances to win prizes

KERENS

KERENS OLD FASHIONED FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION JULY 4TH

Downtown Kerens, TX

BLOOMING GROVE

BLOOMING GROVE JULY 4TH PARADE JULY 4TH

  • Starts at 10:30a
  • Departs from Lion Stadium Parking lot
  • All welcome to participate

MEXIA

BOOMIN’ ON THE 4TH FUN RUN

Morning activities-Downtown:

  • 7a- Sign in for Patriotic Fun Run, at the music stage on Commerce
  • 8a- Fun Run ricks off in downtown Mexia
  • 9:30a Kids Patriotic Bike Parage, followed by awards for Fun Run and Bike Parade
  • 9a-2p- Lion’s Club Car Show with food and venders, downtown Mexia
  • 10:15a- Pets Parade at Music stage
  • CITY SPLASH PAD IS OPEN 9a-8p FREE
  • Afternoon Activities-City Park:
  • Family friendly activities in the park 4p-8:30p
  • Games, vendors, food vendors, music, and more
  • Skillet Toss @ 6:45p
  • Skyfire by the City of Mexia produced by Simpson Fireworks at dark, just after 9p

