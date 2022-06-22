Heat Advisory for Thursday & Friday

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to 7pm Friday as temperatures climb up to around103 and feels like temperatures up to 106. Stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and limit time outdoors during the heat of the day. Never leave pets/children unattended in cars for any reason, and always look before you lock. Temperatures stay spiked over 100 through Sunday. After that we are tracking a cold front! Yes, a cold front that might even bring us some rain next week.

When we start to see extra clouds and better rain chances Monday, that’s when heat relief arrives! High temperatures Monday under partly cloudy skies should warm in the mid-to-upper 90s. Rain chances are still near 30% as scattered showers are expected to blossom in the afternoon heat. Rain isn’t going to be widespread and the “popcorn” nature of showers means your town may see the rain while the next town over doesn’t. Tuesday’s temperatures may be a touch cooler still with more widespread mid-90s and a returning 20% chance of rain. We’ll keep the rain chances near 20% Wednesday with highs returning to the upper 90s before tripe-digit heat makes an emergence again late next week. Next week’s rain chances almost entirely depend on where the front stalls out. We’re still thinking the front stalls close enough to our area to kick up the rain, but a bigger southward push may mean we’ll need to taper off some of the rain and increase the temperatures.

