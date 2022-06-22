Higher rain chances and lower temperatures still set to arrive soon

Tuesday was our 10th 100° day of the year and we’re expecting to tack on at least four more 100° days before our next cold front arrives. Not only will the heat hang around until that front arrives and then build shortly after it departs, we’ll likely get over almost 75% of the way to our average total of 100° days in a year (24 days) before we reach the average first day for triple-digits which is July 4th! While we’re staring down what’s likely to be a long, hot, and probably dry summer, we’re also expecting a change in the weather early next week as a cold front arrives. Temperatures today will be near 100° with some cities reaching the mark while others fall just a little short. There’s a 10% chance of a pop-up shower today, sure, but don’t bet on it. Whatever super low rain chances return this afternoon are out of the forecast tomorrow as high pressure moves directly overhead. Nearly everyone will the 100° every day Thursday through at least Saturday. Thursday’s highs peak near 102° and then jump to 104° Friday before dropping to 103° and then 101° Sunday as a cold front arrives.

Sunday’s cold front probably won’t kick up much in the way of rainfall and we probably won’t see too many clouds either, but the wind shift from the south to the north may be just enough to get us closer to 100°. When we start to see extra clouds and better rain chances Monday, that’s when heat relief arrives! High temperatures Monday under partly cloudy skies should warm in the mid-to-upper 90s. Rain chances are still near 30% as scattered showers are expected to blossom in the afternoon heat. Rain isn’t going to be widespread and the “popcorn” nature of showers means your town may see the rain while the next town over doesn’t. Tuesday’s temperatures may be a touch cooler still with more widespread mid-90s and a returning 20% chance of rain. We’ll keep the rain chances near 20% Wednesday with highs returning to the upper 90s before tripe-digit heat makes an emergence again late next week. Next week’s rain chances almost entirely depend on where the front stalls out. We’re still thinking the front stalls close enough to our area to kick up the rain, but a bigger southward push may mean we’ll need to taper off some of the rain and increase the temperatures.

