Killeen Police Department’s K9 Yari to get donation of body armor

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department’s K9 Yari will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Yari’s vest is sponsored by Dale and Trish Veith of Killeen Texas that will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

The delivery is expected to be within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.