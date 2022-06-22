McLennan Sheriff’s Office searching for teen girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s in their search for a missing teen.

Harli Lynn West-Kelm, 15, was last seen on June 6 wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and black slide style shoes.

She is 5′2″, 110 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is to contact Detective Rebecca Eubank at 254-757-5044 or Detective Andrew Hermes at 254-759-5929.

If you know the immediate whereabouts of Harli, please call dispatch at 254-757-5222.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.