WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bryanna Stanfer has been found safe, according to police.

Bryanna Stanfer, 19, was last seen around 5 a.m. on June 19 wearing a “white dress with colorful lines on it,” police said.

“Her family is worried for her safety and would like her back home,” a police Facebook post states.

