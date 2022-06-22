Advertisement

No private sale, use of fireworks while drought disaster declaration in effect: Bell County judge

Public display of fireworks with permit from fire marshal still allowed
Bell County Judge David Blackburn
Bell County Judge David Blackburn(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Judge David Blackburn on Wednesday, June 22, issued an order prohibiting the private and personal sale and use of fireworks without a permit issued by the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office

“The sole purpose is to protect persons and property. That is the sole motivation,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn had previously issued a drought disaster declaration on June 13 and that declaration will remain in effect until July 11, when it could be extended. The county’s declaration and fireworks ban does not apply to Fort Hood, a federal military installation.

The order to prohibit the sale and use of fireworks went into effect immediately on June 22.

Blackburn said public displays of fireworks at permitted events will still go on because those events have licensed pyrotechnicians and fire department personnel on site.

The county judge explained a drought index shows moisture levels in Bell County’s soil are very low and the risk of a wildfire is severe. Local fire departments have responded to 33 wildfires in the past seven days and 75 wildfires so far in June.

A hundred percent of Bell County is “abnormally dry” while 70 percent of the county is in a “severe drought,” Blackburn said.

