Advertisement

North Texas school district bans hoodies, dresses in newly-issued dress code

FILE PHOTO: Woman wearing a hoodie
FILE PHOTO: Woman wearing a hoodie(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A newly-issued dress code in the Forney Independent School District in North Texas bans all clothing with hoodies and dresses for students beyond the fourth grade, according to WFAA.

Nearly 14,000 students are enrolled in Forney ISD in a city east of Dallas, according to WFAA.

“No clothing with hoods (hoodies, jackets, etc.) will be allowed in the building at all times,” the dress code states, adding, “Dresses, skirts and skorts aren’t allowed for students beyond the 4th grade.”

Read the full updated dress code here.

FORNEY ISD VIDEO PROMOTING NEW DRESS CODE:

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
Meth with police light background
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas
Jerome Degrate, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Feb. 11, 2021,...
Waco teen sentenced to prison after killing stepfather suspected of molesting young relative

Latest News

Killeen Police Department’s K9 Yari to get donation of body armor
Killeen Police Department’s K9 Yari to get donation of body armor
Bell County Judge David Blackburn
No private sale, use of fireworks while drought disaster declaration in effect: Bell County judge
Deputies and police officers are guarding 27 inmates after the prison bus they were riding in...
Central Texas deputies guarding inmates after TDCJ bus breaks down on Highway 6
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase