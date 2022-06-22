North Texas school district bans hoodies, dresses in newly-issued dress code

FORNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A newly-issued dress code in the Forney Independent School District in North Texas bans all clothing with hoodies and dresses for students beyond the fourth grade, according to WFAA.

Nearly 14,000 students are enrolled in Forney ISD in a city east of Dallas, according to WFAA.

“No clothing with hoods (hoodies, jackets, etc.) will be allowed in the building at all times,” the dress code states, adding, “Dresses, skirts and skorts aren’t allowed for students beyond the 4th grade.”

Read the full updated dress code here.

FORNEY ISD VIDEO PROMOTING NEW DRESS CODE:

