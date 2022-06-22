Advertisement

Temple Police trying to identify man dropped off at hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are asking the public for help identifying a man dropped off at a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

Police officers were notified about the victim at the Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room at about 9: 20 p.m. Tuesday.

The officers were told the victim was dropped off by a silver Chevy Malibu.

Officers are trying to identify the victim and attempting to locate the driver of the vehicle.

Police did not provide a description of the victim, a description of the driver, or a model year for the Malibu.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

