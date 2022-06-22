Advertisement

Texas baby found death in bathtub: KHOU

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found an 11-month-old baby girl dead in a bathtub Tuesday night, according to KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston.

The sheriff’s office said the drowning happened at an apartment complex near 15125 West Road in northwest Harris County.

KHOU was told investigators did not yet know what caused the drowning. The incident is being investigated as an accident, the sheriff’s office told KHOU.

This is a developing story.

