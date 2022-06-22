Texas baby found death in bathtub: KHOU

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found an 11-month-old baby girl dead in a bathtub Tuesday night, according to KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston.

The sheriff’s office said the drowning happened at an apartment complex near 15125 West Road in northwest Harris County.

KHOU was told investigators did not yet know what caused the drowning. The incident is being investigated as an accident, the sheriff’s office told KHOU.

This is a developing story.

