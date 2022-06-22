Advertisement

Three injured, one critically, in series of related shootings in Dallas

At least three people were shot in Dallas today across two incidents that police believe were...
At least three people were shot in Dallas today across two incidents that police believe were related.(CBS DFW Chopper 11)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At least three people were shot in Dallas today across two incidents that police believe were related.

According to early reports, an adult male was shot off of Palm Beach Avenue at about 3:44 p.m. and taken to a local hospital.

At about 3:59 p.m., two other men were shot on Prairie Creek near Ann Richards STEAM Academy, which is a host school for Dallas ISD’s summer learning program.

One of the male victims is in critical condition. The other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

It does not appear the school was related to the shooting. Police believe the incidents are related, but have not elaborated.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
Meth with police light background
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas
Jerome Degrate, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Feb. 11, 2021,...
Waco teen sentenced to prison after killing stepfather suspected of molesting young relative

Latest News

Patrick Scott, 28, of Beverly Hills, Texas, was taken into custody on June 22 after a standoff...
Central Texas man taken arrested after standoff, accused of trying to run girlfriend over with pickup
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arrendondo placed on administrative leave
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
Water Outage in West Odessa to last until 4 p.m. Monday
Water outage impacting residents in China Spring area