Three injured, one critically, in series of related shootings in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At least three people were shot in Dallas today across two incidents that police believe were related.

According to early reports, an adult male was shot off of Palm Beach Avenue at about 3:44 p.m. and taken to a local hospital.

At about 3:59 p.m., two other men were shot on Prairie Creek near Ann Richards STEAM Academy, which is a host school for Dallas ISD’s summer learning program.

One of the male victims is in critical condition. The other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

It does not appear the school was related to the shooting. Police believe the incidents are related, but have not elaborated.

