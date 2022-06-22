Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arrendondo placed on administrative leave

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - Embattled Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, under intense scrutiny for his handling of the police response at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24, has been placed on administrative leave, according to KENS TV, the CBS affiliate in San Antonio.

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell reportedly announced the decision on Wednesday, a day after the top law enforcement officer in the state of Texas described the response to the massacre as an “abject failure.”

Harrell told KENS the decision was effective immediately and pointed to a continued “lack of clarity” concerning the events of May 24.

According to KENS, Mike Hernandez, a lieutenant with the school district’s police force, will now be the acting police chief.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw on Tuesday told a state Senate committee that police could have stopped the shooter at Robb Elementary School three minutes after arriving were it not for the indecisiveness of the on-scene commander, who “placed the lives of officers before those of children.”

McCraw said Arredondo was “antithetical” to two decades of police training since the Columbine High School massacre, which dictates that officers confront active shooters as quickly as possible.

“The officers had weapons; the children had none,” McCraw said. “The officers had body armor; the children had none. The officers had training; the subject had none. One hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds. That’s how long children waited, and the teachers waited, in Room 111 to be rescued.”

