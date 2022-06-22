Waco Police searching for missing young woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing young woman.

Bryanna Stanfer,19, was last seen around 5 a.m. June 19 wearing a white dress with colorful lines on it.

Her family is worried for her safety and would like her back home.

Anyone with information is to call the Waco Police Department 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.

