Waco Police searching for missing young woman

Bryanna Stanfer, 19
Bryanna Stanfer, 19(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing young woman.

Bryanna Stanfer,19, was last seen around 5 a.m. June 19 wearing a white dress with colorful lines on it.

Her family is worried for her safety and would like her back home.

Anyone with information is to call the Waco Police Department 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.

