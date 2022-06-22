Advertisement

Water outage impacting residents in China Spring area

By Amy Gray
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The Cross Country Water Supply Corporation is working to restore water service to residents in the China Spring area.

The utility on Wednesday afternoon reported “a major leak has been located” and “crews are on site for repairs.”

An alert sent to customers further states, “the terrain is rough and repairs will take time. There is no ETA but we are diligently working on getting everyone’s service back on.”

A resident in the area told KWTX the outage appears to be affecting the area along Wortham Bend Road from Quail Haven, past Garrett, and extending to Talbert Ranch, including Baylor Camp Road and April Lane.

