10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: June 25th & 26th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Start celebrating the 4th of July this weekend in downtown Belton with a downtown street party Saturday at 5 p.m. with food trucks, games, craft brews, and music starting at 5: 30 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chair! The celebration in Belton continues next weekend too!

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children in Waco hosts the 10th annual Mardi Gras Ball this Saturday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Base at Extraco Event Center. Ticket price includes complimentary valet service, food catered by The Olive Branch, Simply Delicious, and Milkbottle Cookies, open bar and music by Manhattan.

The 13th Annual CenTex Pro Football/Cheer Camp is happening on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen for kids ages 12-18 who are interested in developing their football or cheerleading skills.

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, and bring your group to Copperas Cove city park Saturday night for a free outdoor movie screening of Monsters, inc. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and movie starts at 8:15 p.m.

The Palace Theatre in Marlin welcomes the Royce Montgomery Motown Review Live this Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale online or at the door. Made possible in part through support from the City of Marlin Tourism and Marketing Department.

Let The Dogs of Society take you on a ride through one of the most epic rock catalogs of the 1970s with Elton John’s smash hits with over two hours of a dynamic, all-live performance this Saturday night at the Palace Theatre in Corsicana. The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute starts at 7:30 p.m.

Join Cameron Park Zoo for their Stranger Things Trivia night fundraiser on Saturday night. Doors open at 7:00pm and trivia starts at 7:45pm. Costumes are encouraged!

Empowering black men to become the leaders, developers, and maintainers of their communities – the Black Men’s Empowerment Conference takes place this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Harvest in Killeen. Get a one- or two-day pass and join in the conversation and learning of economic development, social development, and mental health awareness for black men.

A Bluebonnet Evening is a special event combining two musical presentations into one glorious evening of music, song, and dancing featuring the musical comedy Bluebonnet Road and “My Life in Song,” concert by Richard Paul Thomas. Performances both on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Salado Museum.

Roller Derby is coming to Waco! On Sunday see 4 roller derby games in 1 day as Waco Roller Derby debuts in their first game ever. Doors open Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and the Waco derby team plays at 2 p.m. The charity that has been chosen for these games is Waco GoodFellas. 25% of ticket sales will go towards their “Christmas in July” fundraiser.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

