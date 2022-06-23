Advertisement

Affidavit: Man told police he strangled woman in Killeen after they ingested drugs and she became paranoid

Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36
Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36(Killeen Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the murder of a woman inside a Killeen motel on June 20.

Juan Pliego, 36, charged with murder, is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond.

According to the court document obtained by KWTX, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at 11:33 pm. June 10 to the America’s Best Value Inn in the 2709 block East Veterans Blvd for a welfare check.

Hotel staff informed officers of a guest staying in room 127 below room 227 reported hearing a scuffle in the room above him and water going down into his room.

A hotel staff member informed police the room was rented to Helena Holmes, 51.

The staff member said he checked on the room and could hear someone inside, but lights were off and the deadbolt was on.

The two officers at the scene were eventually able to enter room 227 where they found Holmes unresponsive on the floor and the suspect at the other side of the room.

EMS confirmed the victim was dead.

Pleigo allegedly told police officers he and the victim were “ingesting narcotics when Holmes had become paranoid.”

Pliego further said that when he tried to calm Holmes down, the victim proceeded to bite his finger and he then placed his right hand on the front of her neck and choked her until she “stopped breathing,” the affidavit states.

When asked how long it took, Pliego responded “it had taken about 3 minutes” for her to stop breathing.

