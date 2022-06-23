Advertisement

Affidavit: Prescription meds, surveillance footage led officers to suspect in murder of Waco man

Suspect allegedly suspected victim was having sex with his girlfriend: document
Police on Monday identified Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, as the primary suspect in the murder of...
Police on Monday identified Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, as the primary suspect in the murder of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47.(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury on June 23 indicted Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, charged with murder in the murder of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47, on April 14, 2022.

On April 15, 2022, police officers were called to the residence at 3105 block of Pipkin Lane, where they found Hogan dead from “an apparent gunshot to the head,” an affidavit states. The victim’s body was found partially underneath a bed “as if attempting to hide,’ the document further states.

Investigators learned the victim was shot three times with a shotgun at close range, according to the affidavit.

During their investigation, investigators found prescription medicine with Garcia’s name inside the house and learned Garcia had been staying in the home’s guest room with his girlfriend.

The affidavit states investigators learned Garcia suspected Hogan was in a sexual relationship with Garcia’s girlfriend. They also learned the victim owed Garcia money for drugs.

Surveillance cameras were reportedly recording footage inside and outside the home when Hogan was murdered.

The affidavit states the surveillance footage shows Garcia grabbing a shotgun from the kitchen table at 5:06 p.m. and then enter the room where Hogan was shot dead.

Screaming can be heard in the footage followed by the sound shotgun blasts. The victim then goes silent, the affidavit states.

Garcia is then seen in the surveillance footage exiting the room while holding the shotgun, according to the document.

The suspect was captured inside a home in the 1300 block of Sleepy Lane in Llano County by members of the Llano County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT.

When the law enforcement officers at the residence, Garcia allegedly barricaded himself. He eventually surrendered after four hours, Waco Police said.

