Affidavit: Waco man believed victim was having a sexual relationship with his girlfriend and owed him money

Police on Monday identified Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, as the primary suspect in the murder of...
Police on Monday identified Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, as the primary suspect in the murder of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the murder of a Waco man has been indicted June 23 by the McLennan County Court.

Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, was arrested in April in the murder of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47.

Waco Police Department officers responded on April 14 to a residence in the 3105 block of Pipkin Lane where they found the victim “partially underneath his bed and decease from an apparent gunshot to the head.”

Investigators found that the victim was shot apparently three times which evidence of the scene showed the weapon to be a shotgun with the victim being shot at a close range, according to the affidavit.

While at the home, officers found a pill bottle for Garcia in the house and learned he had been staying in the guest room with his girlfriend.

According to the affidavit, Garcia suspected Hogan was having a sexual relationship with Garcia’s girlfriend and that Garcia owed him money for drugs.

Surveillance footage was found and obtained that showed Garcia grabbing a shotgun on the kitchen table at 5:06 p.m. and entered the victim’s room.

Yelling can be heard by 3 gunshots and the victim yelling before being shot again and stopped. Following the shooting, Garcia was seen leaving the room, as stated in the affidavit.

Garcia was captured inside a home in the 1300 block of Sleepy Lane in Llano County by members of the Llano County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT.

When the law enforcement officers at the residence, Garcia allegedly barricaded himself. He eventually surrendered after four hours, Waco Police said

