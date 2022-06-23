Beloved fitness enthusiast and Baylor ‘Alumni by Choice’ calling it a career

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A lifelong fitness enthusiast who has helped spread wellness across Central Texas and worked at Baylor in fitness for more than two decades is retiring after 23 years and the university has made her an “Alumni by Choice.”

The special designation is described by Baylor as “faithful friends of Baylor University who are not traditional alumni but have been nominated by a Baylor alumnus for demonstrating a commitment to Baylor’s mission.”

Van Davis has served at Baylor as the assistant director of wellness since June 1999 and is responsible for the school’s FitWell programs and services, including 70 plus exercise classes a week with activities like yoga, zumba, refit, bear cycle, and F45, to name a few. Davis also oversees Baylor’s Personal Training Program and the Nutrition Advisement Program.

“Most people are usually surprised when I tell them that I did not graduate from Baylor University,” Davis said. “However, I have worked for Baylor for the last 23 years as the Assistant Director of Wellness and have loved every minute of it.”

Van Davis with members of the Baylor and Waco communities (KWTX)

Davis is known as an avid supporter of Baylor Athletics, particularly, women’s volleyball in which she served as the official scorekeeper for two decades.

Davis has a huge passion for volleyball. She played at New Mexico University and also runs a program in Waco which helps youth develop volleyball and life skills.

She said she’s proud that now she’s an alumnus of two universities.

“Now, when I paint my nails green and gold and put on my Baylor spirit hat to the game, I’m not just a fan, but I am Baylor alumni who is a huge fan of our Baylor Athletics program and that’s very special to me,” she said.

Davis spreads her love of fitness far beyond the Baylor campus. She’s served with the Move East Waco community fitness and wellness initiatives, assisted with several health fairs, and has led warmups for community 5K’s and races around the community.

On July 30, the day of her retirement, Davis will be hosting the 2nd Annual Rockin’ Luau Dinner and Dance which will benefit the Waco Family Abuse Center and Compassion Ministries.

Her plans after retirement include traveling with her retired husband, Raymond and focusing on launching a new program she plans to call “Be Awesome Now.”

She’ll also keep coaching volleyball for girls and helping with wellness programs across Waco.

