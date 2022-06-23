Advertisement

Blue Bell releases new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream

The new flavor, Strawberry Lemonade, is strawberry ice cream swirled with a lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.(Blue Bell)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell has released a common ice cream flavor with a twist.

The new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream has been released and ready to cool you down all season long.

Strawberry Lemonade is a strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes.

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. “We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade. The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. And, for an extra burst of flavor we added lemon flakes in the sherbet. We know Strawberry Lemonade will be the flavor of the summer.”

Strawberry Lemonade is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

