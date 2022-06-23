Advertisement

East Texas man sentenced to 60 years for murdering girlfriend

Dontrey Ray Walker, 25
Dontrey Ray Walker, 25
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend in 2021 and was sentenced by a jury to 60 years Wednesday.

Dontrey Ray Walker, 25, of Longview strangled his girlfriend, Paige Martin, doused her with bleach, and took off in her car heading towards Houston according to the arrest affidavit.

Walker was arrested in Huntsville after officers spent hours trying to convince him to surrender.

Previous: Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville

Affidavit reveals that Longview man captured after Huntsville standoff strangled ex-girlfriend

