Harris County Sheriff deputies find child‘ living in ‘horrific conditions’

Conditions in the Home
Conditions in the Home(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A 7-year-old girl was saved The Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducted an under cover operation June 23 at a the home after receiving several tips.

The child’s mother was arrested for prostitution and child endangerment as well as the father who was also arrested for child endangerment.

Authorities took the child at the direction of Child Protection Services.

