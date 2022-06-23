Advertisement

‘His perfect timing’ - Thompson returns to Baylor as head baseball coach

Mitch Thompson
Mitch Thompson(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor formally introduced Mitch Thompson as the 20th head baseball coach in program history on Thursday.

The university hired Thompson last week. Thompson returns to Baylor after nine years as the head baseball coach at MCC. Before that, he served Baylor as an assistant for 20 years.

Thompson is already working to build a roster, hire a staff and fire up the Baylor fanbase.

