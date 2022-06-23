Advertisement

Man arrested and charged in death of woman at Killeen motel

Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36
Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36(Killeen Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman found dead on June 20.

Juan Pliego, 36, has been charged for murder and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.

According to an affidavit obtained by KWTX, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at 11:33 pm. June 10 to the America’s Best Value Inn in the 2709 block East Veterans Blvd for a welfare check.

Hotel staff informed officers of a guest staying room 127 below room 227 reported a a scuffle was heard above him and water was going down into his room. A hotel staff member informed the room was rented to Helena Holmes, 51, and could hear someone in the room but lights were off and the deadbolt was on.

The two officers at the scene were able to enter room 227 where they found Holmes unresponsive on the floor and the suspect at the other side of the room.

EMS confirmed the victim was deceased.

Pleigo was arrested and stated that he and Holmes were “ingesting narcotics when Holmes had become paranoid.”

When the suspect tried to calm her down, the victim proceeded to bite his finger and he then placed his right hand on the front of her neck and choked her until she “stopped breathing.”

When asked how long it took, Pliego responded “it had taken about 3 minutes” for her to stop breathing.

