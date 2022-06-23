Advertisement

Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder and landed on a wrought iron fence like this one.(Brett Holmes Photography/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man is in critical condition after he was impaled by a wrought iron fence Wednesday morning in Kansas.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, the man was trimming trees when he fell from a ladder around 9:23 a.m. and landed on the fence. The fence went through the man’s right leg, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
Meth with police light background
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas
Jerome Degrate, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the Feb. 11, 2021,...
Waco teen sentenced to prison after killing stepfather suspected of molesting young relative

Latest News

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for gun safety measures
Tips on how to eat healthy even with rising food costs.
How to eat healthy with rising food prices
Protestors in support of Ukraine stand with signs and EU flags during a demonstration outside...
European Union leaders set to grant Ukraine candidate status
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl