Advertisement

Nike makes full exit from Russia after suspending operations

FILE - The Nike logo hangs at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2017. Nike says it will...
FILE - The Nike logo hangs at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2017. Nike says it will exit the Russian marketplace, the latest company with plans to leave the country amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The footwear and clothing company said in a statement on Thursday, June 23, 2022, that its “priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months.”(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nike will fully shut down its operations in Russia, joining other international companies that have withdrawn from the country after its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Nike Inc. suspended operations three months ago at all of its company-owned and operated stores in Russia but like other major corporations, has attempted to avoid exposing employees to hardship as it does so.

”Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months,” the sports apparel maker said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Meth with police light background
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul decries the Supreme Court ruling, saying the high court's Thursday ruling is...
Hochul calls Supreme Court decision on N.Y. gun law 'shocking'
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36
Man arrested and charged in death of woman at Killeen motel
File Photo
Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law, rules Americans have right to carry firearms in public