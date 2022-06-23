Rain chances continue to climb early next week

Although we’re staring down what will likely be the 12th 100° day of the year today (halfway to our average of 24 triple-digit days in a year), we’re also seeing signs that next week’s cold front will bring us decently high rain chances! There realistically won’t be any rain today or through the end of the weekend but the chances are not zero. High temperatures today are expected to climb close to if not just slightly over 100° this afternoon with a heat index value as high as 105°. Like yesterday, we’re forecasting fair weather cumulus clouds to return this afternoon. It’s not impossible for one of those clouds to produce a stray shower or two from roughly 3 PM to 9 PM. Don’t hold your breath for the rain though. High temperatures continue to climb Friday as we’ll warm to between 100° and 105°! Temperatures remain very hot Saturday, as high as 104°, with highs approaching 102° Sunday. Because of how dry we’ve been, humidity will remain fairly minimal but a heat index approaching 108° is possible Friday.

All eyes are on next week’s cold front which is still slated to arrive late Sunday. The front won’t really change Sunday’s weather all too much but it will when it stalls out almost directly overhead Monday. The stalled front will bring us extra clouds and near a 40% chance of rain. Rain chances Monday have come up since we’re expecting scattered rain to bubble up in the late-day heat. Highs should drop into the mid-to-upper 90s but not everyone will see rain thanks to the scattered nature of the showers and storms. The front should hang around Tuesday too but the rain coverage should drop a little bit and rain chances should drop to 30%. Some forecast models continue to hint that high pressure will not return late next week after the front washes out. As a result, it’s likely that highs should stay below 100° all week next work-week and we could see continuing rain chances too! Rain chances, for now, hang around through Thursday with highs warming from the mid-90s Tuesday into the upper 90s by the upcoming holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.