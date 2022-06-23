Advertisement

Temple police officers convince man on bridge to come down; I-35 lanes reopened

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police officers on Thursday morning convinced a man on a bridge to come down safely and reopened the southbound lanes on I-35 shortly after 11 a.m.

At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, officers with the Temple Police Department were called to the 600 block of North General Bruce Drive and Nugent Avenue in response to an individual on the West Adams bridge.

Officers, co-responders, and negotiators quickly shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and diverted traffic.

Around 11 a.m., the individual was deemed safe and all southbound lanes of I-35 reopened.

