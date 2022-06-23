Advertisement

Very hot into the weekend... Improvements next week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of Central Texas through 7pm on Friday. High temperatures Friday will likely range between 100-105°, and we could see heat index values as high as 108° in a few locations! The heat looks to continue for the weekend, with more triple digit heat likely. Take it easy outside with this heat, and make sure you are keeping hydrated.

All eyes are on next week’s cold front which is still slated to arrive Sunday night & into Monday. The front won’t really change Sunday’s weather all too much but it will when it stalls out almost directly overhead Monday. The stalled front will bring us extra clouds and near a 40% chance of rain. Rain chances Monday have come up since we’re expecting scattered rain to bubble up in the late-day heat. Highs should drop into the mid-to-upper 90s but not everyone will see rain thanks to the scattered nature of the showers and storms. The front should hang around Tuesday too but the rain coverage should drop a little bit and rain chances should drop to 30%. Some forecast models continue to hint that high pressure will not return late next week after the front washes out. As a result, it’s likely that highs should stay below 100° all week next work-week and we could see continuing rain chances too! Rain chances, for now, hang around through Thursday with highs warming from the mid-90s Tuesday into the upper 90s by the upcoming holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Meth with police light background
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Rain chances continue to climb early next week
Sean's Thursday Fastcast
fastcast fire drought sun red orange golden grass burnt dead dry vegetation haze
Heat Advisory for Thursday & Friday
KWTX Fastcast Images
Higher rain chances and lower temperatures still set to arrive soon