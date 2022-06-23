Very hot into the weekend... Improvements next week!

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of Central Texas through 7pm on Friday. High temperatures Friday will likely range between 100-105°, and we could see heat index values as high as 108° in a few locations! The heat looks to continue for the weekend, with more triple digit heat likely. Take it easy outside with this heat, and make sure you are keeping hydrated.

All eyes are on next week’s cold front which is still slated to arrive Sunday night & into Monday. The front won’t really change Sunday’s weather all too much but it will when it stalls out almost directly overhead Monday. The stalled front will bring us extra clouds and near a 40% chance of rain. Rain chances Monday have come up since we’re expecting scattered rain to bubble up in the late-day heat. Highs should drop into the mid-to-upper 90s but not everyone will see rain thanks to the scattered nature of the showers and storms. The front should hang around Tuesday too but the rain coverage should drop a little bit and rain chances should drop to 30%. Some forecast models continue to hint that high pressure will not return late next week after the front washes out. As a result, it’s likely that highs should stay below 100° all week next work-week and we could see continuing rain chances too! Rain chances, for now, hang around through Thursday with highs warming from the mid-90s Tuesday into the upper 90s by the upcoming holiday weekend.

