Waco Police searching for missing man

Jayden Rivera,20,(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Waco man.

Jayden Rivera, 20, was last seen June 21 wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts with white stripes on the front and white tennis shoes.

Rivera is described as 5 ft and 6 inches, 140 pounds with black hair and brown hair.

Anyone with information is to call 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.

