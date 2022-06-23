Advertisement

Worldwide swim lesson brings awareness to childhood drowning

Hawaiian Falls in Waco among waterparks that participated
Swimming lesson in Waco
Swimming lesson in Waco(Alex Fulton for KWTX)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tuesday, hundreds of pools, waterparks and aquatic centers around the world, including Hawaiian Falls in Waco, participated in “The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” to raise awareness about childhood drowning.

In Waco, children and their families learned skills like bobbing, floating, keeping their head above water, and learning to kick.

“We want to stress to parents that you need to keep your eyes on your kid at all times if they’re near the water,” said David Alvey, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Falls.

Mother Amanda and her two kids, Avery and Aidan, attended the lesson on Thursday.

“Avery is 11 and Aidan is 12,” Amanda said. “They’re now taller and they can pretty much walk in just any foot other than the deep.”

According to the CDC, unintentional injuries, which includes drowning, is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

On average, 3,500 to 4,500 people die from drownings each year in the U.S.

So far, Texas has seen 26 drownings this year alone.

“In the summer more people are at the lakes and the pools, it’s important that the kids have a refresher even if they know how to swim,” Alvey said.

Drowning is a fast and silent death and can happen in as little as 20 to 60 seconds, and it’s something Amanda has seen firsthand at Hawaiian Falls.

“Since coming here I’ve seen several lifeguards saving people,” she said. “You’d think that when someone is drowning they’re just screaming and yelling. But it’s not.”

After the swim lesson, all of the families could stay at the park for a discounted admission price.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Meth with police light background
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas

Latest News

Police on Monday identified Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, as the primary suspect in the murder of...
Affidavit: Prescription meds, surveillance footage led officers to suspect in murder of Waco man
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment
Coal train derailment near Marlin
Coal train derails off Highway 6 near Marlin, Texas
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: How to safeguard your online information