Advertisement

Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killen near Fort Hood

LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer Christian Church in Hinesville, GA.(Gray Television images.)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Federal agents on Thursday raided three churches near military installations across the Southern U.S., including the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Killeen.

“I can confirm the FBI was executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas. No additional information will be released at this time,” FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo said in an emailed statement to KWTX.

Assembly of Prayer Christian Church is located at 1013 Massey Street in North Killeen. Videos shared on social media on Thursday show law enforcement officers at the church.

According to the Killeen Daily Herald, dozens of Google and Facebook reviews of the church refer to it as a “cult” with a “habit of recruiting Fort Hood soldiers.”

Georgia churches raided by federal agents Thursday

In Hinesville, Georgia, The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville was raided by a swarm of FBI agents and police on Thursday morning, according to KWTX sister station WTOC.

In a similar response, the FBI told WTOC it was conducting a court-authorized search warrant. No arrests were made. WTOC reported The House of Prayer Christian Church has been the center of controversy in the community for years, including protests.

In 2017, former church members voiced personal stories of alleged abuse from the church and accused its leaders of separating their families. Many of the protesters expressed their belief that the church is a cult, according to WTOC.

The Coastal Courier has reported extensively on criticism of the Hinesville church, and there are many posts and allegations about the church on a forum of the Cult Education Institute website

Fort Stewart is near Hinesville.

According to the FBI, the raid in Hinesville is connected to a second raid Thursday at a church in the Augusta, Georgia area.

FBI agents were at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road.

WRDW-TV, a KWTX sister station in Augusta, Georgia, also reported former church members have accused Assembly of Prayer Church as a cult that targets service members.

Fort Gordon is in Augusta.

It is not yet clear whether the church in Killeen is connected to the churches in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Meth with police light background
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas

Latest News

Worldwide swim lesson brings awareness to childhood drowning
Worldwide swim lesson brings awareness to childhood drowning
Swimming lesson in Waco
Worldwide swim lesson brings awareness to childhood drowning
Police on Monday identified Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, as the primary suspect in the murder of...
Affidavit: Prescription meds, surveillance footage led officers to suspect in murder of Waco man
According to court documents, Monica Garcia, 24, conspired with Fred Saenz, her stepfather and...
Ex-West Texas police officer who helped stepfather deal cocaine learns her punishment