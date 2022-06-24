Firefighters contain grass fire in Elm Mott

ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Friday contained a grass fire that erupted along Tulip Lane before it could damage or destroy homes in the area.

“It looked really bad because there was probably a couple hundred tires piled up in the tree line that were on fire, causing black smoke,” said the fire department.

Firefighters used water and foam to extinguish the blaze at about 5 p.m.

“We lost about half an acre. No one was injured and no homes were damaged,” the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

