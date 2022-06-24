Advertisement

Good News Friday: June 24, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 members of “Leadership Killeen” graduated from various businesses around the area. Leadership Killeen is a monthly program starting in September offering participants leadership training and opportunities to become more involved in the local community.

This week the University High school volleyball team for volunteered with meals on wheels. Waco ISD tweeted “love, serve, and care is the Trojan way!” The team helped pack meals for the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

Students representing six of Texas state technical college’s campuses arrived in Atlanta for the annual skills USA conference. Luis Luna graduated earlier this year from the Auto Collision and Management Technology program at the Waco campus. He participated in the collision repair contest.

Waco high school wants to shoutout to this year’s Mr. And Ms. Juneteenth. Seniors Redmond and De’Asia lee and earned a $1,000 scholarship. They were part of a pageant with amazing dance and music performances.

A very special congratulations to Waco-area Chef’s Sheri Raleigh and Natasha Jarmon for a job well done. They, along with other black women chefs, held their first Juneteenth culinary celebration. They took traditional African American foods and made them fancy.

Waco PD wants to congratulate Auria for winning the “shop with a cop” raffle. She wanted to go to Target to get whatever she wanted. She chose a variety of things like slime and dresses. Police say they enjoyed shopping with Auria and love the shirt her grandma made her that says “only the coolest kids back the blue.”

A special congratulations to Jeremy Davis. He proposed to this then-girlfriend Courtney Bennett during the Juneteenth parade in Waco last Saturday and she said yes! Jeremy said “Courtney is the best! She’s the most supportive, loving caring, and best partner I could ask for! God made her just for me!”

