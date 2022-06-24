Advertisement

Houston PD find premature baby in the parking lot, young mother scared to tell family

The baby was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived
Infant Death Graphic
Infant Death Graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is investigating the death of a premature baby found Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:45 p.m. to a report of a possible abandoned infant found in an apartment complex parking lot in the 1210 block of El Camino Village Drive.

The premature infant was reportedly alive at the time, but was pronounced deceased shortly after paramedics arrived.

The baby was found to be extremely premature who was delivered by a young teen girl who afraid to inform her family she was pregnant.

According to police, the girl first stated she found the baby to get him to a hospital but later admitted the baby was her child.

The girl was not injured.

No charges are expected to be filed in this case. An autopsy will be conducted.

Anyone with additional information in this case is to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

