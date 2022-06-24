Advertisement

Johnson named McLennan’s next head baseball coach

MCC Highlanders
MCC Highlanders(MCC Highlanders Twitter)
By Candice Kelm
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan Athletic department didn’t look far to identify the next head baseball coach for the Highlanders following the departure of former head coach Mitch Thompson to be the head coach at Baylor University.

Assistant coach Tyler Johnson was selected as the man for the job and approved by the College’s Board of Trustees on Thursday.

Johnson joined the Highlander coaching staff as an assistant under Thompson in the fall of 2018. In his first season with the Highlanders, the team opened the season ranked third in the NJCAA Preseason Poll and remained in the top 10 throughout the season, working to a 24-8 record for a second-place finish in the NTJCAC.

The Highlanders shined at the Region V Tournament, advancing to the championship game once again. McLennan fought hard against New Mexico in the championship game and ended the season with an overall record of 42-17.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified

Latest News

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) takes a shot during a second-round game against North Carolina...
Baylor MBB’s Sochan and Brown Selected in 2022 NBA Draft
‘His perfect timing’ - Thompson returns to Baylor as head baseball coach
Mitch Thompson
‘His perfect timing’ - Thompson returns to Baylor as head baseball coach
Texas A&M vs Oklahoma College World Series
A&M’s season ends after 5-1 loss to OU at CWS