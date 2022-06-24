Johnson named McLennan’s next head baseball coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan Athletic department didn’t look far to identify the next head baseball coach for the Highlanders following the departure of former head coach Mitch Thompson to be the head coach at Baylor University.

Assistant coach Tyler Johnson was selected as the man for the job and approved by the College’s Board of Trustees on Thursday.

Johnson joined the Highlander coaching staff as an assistant under Thompson in the fall of 2018. In his first season with the Highlanders, the team opened the season ranked third in the NJCAA Preseason Poll and remained in the top 10 throughout the season, working to a 24-8 record for a second-place finish in the NTJCAC.

The Highlanders shined at the Region V Tournament, advancing to the championship game once again. McLennan fought hard against New Mexico in the championship game and ended the season with an overall record of 42-17.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.