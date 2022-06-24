Advertisement

‘Kendall Fire’ in Waco 100 percent contained: Texas A&M Forest Service

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas firefighters on Friday afternoon were battling a “large brush fire” in the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane.

The Waco Fire Department said the three-alarm fire was ignited by construction crews in the area.

“Multiple agencies and Texas Forest Service assisting. Evacuations occurring,” the department said at the time.

The fire torched about 51 acres and was moving “very fast” due to dry and windy conditions earlier Friday.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday The Texas A&M Fire Service said the fire - dubbed the “Kendall Fire” - was 100 percent contained

No injuries have been reported. Avoid the areas near Kendall and Orchard lanes.

Below is a livestream showing the plumes of smoke from the fire courtesy:

