San Antonio Spurs select Baylor’s Sochan at No. 9 overall

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) takes a shot during a second-round game against North Carolina...
Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) takes a shot during a second-round game against North Carolina in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW YORK, New York (KWTX) - The San Antonio Spurs drafted Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan with the ninth pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sochan was named the Big 12 sixth man of the year after averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25 minutes per game last season.

Former Baylor Bear, Kendall Brown, is also in New York for the Draft. He will look to hear his named called tonight as well.

