San Antonio Spurs select Baylor’s Sochan at No. 9 overall

NEW YORK, New York (KWTX) - The San Antonio Spurs drafted Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan with the ninth pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sochan was named the Big 12 sixth man of the year after averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25 minutes per game last season.

Love how these two represent The Baylor Family!! Special Night pic.twitter.com/ijdJzYneDE — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) June 24, 2022

Former Baylor Bear, Kendall Brown, is also in New York for the Draft. He will look to hear his named called tonight as well.

