State and local political leaders weigh in on Roe v. Wade decision

Local and state political leaders made their opinions known after the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local and state political leaders made their opinions known after the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This is another example of the supreme court attempting to legislate their own values and their own beliefs into the law,” said Chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, Gilberto Hinojosa.

“Allowing the states the right to vote to protect the weakest and most innocent among us is a great step forward for our nation,” said McLennan County Republican Party Chairman, Dr. Brad Holland.

Texas is one of 13 states with trigger laws that will completely ban abortions after Roe was overturned. In some states the trigger law took effect immediately.

“That’s not going to be the end of the legal fight,” said Texas A&M Central Texas professor, Lucas Loafman.

“So, we’re going to see a shift in the litigation from the pro life groups to the prochoice groups.”

Still for some in the state, this is a landmark win

“We are very pleased that this is the route that Texas will now take and laws are now kicking in to make abortion illegal in most instances,” said Dr. Holland.

“But certainly, that does come with an obligation with how we handle pregnancy and support services that are given to those. We don’t want to see unsafe medical practices take place in this state.”

And for others like Waco native Mary Duty, whose life was threatened by an ectopic pregnancy, this decision is beyond concerning.

“I had to make that choice,” said Duty.

“Do I stay alive for him and my husband or do I go down with the ship.  It was my choice to stay alive to raise my son…I’m worried about the collateral damage that will come out of such a decision. And it’s such a personal decision. It’s nobody’s business but mine.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

