UMHB quarterback attending the Manning Passing Academy

Kyle King at the Manning Passing Academy
Kyle King at the Manning Passing Academy(Manning Passing Academy)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Mary Hardin-Baylor’s starting quarterback, Kyle King, is attending the Manning Passing Academy.

King is among 45 elite college quarterbacks invited to the camp. He is working with these other athletes and coaching middle school and high school players.

King will be returning to UMHB for one last season.. He plans to become a football coach after that.

