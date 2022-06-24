UMHB quarterback attending the Manning Passing Academy

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Mary Hardin-Baylor’s starting quarterback, Kyle King, is attending the Manning Passing Academy.

King is among 45 elite college quarterbacks invited to the camp. He is working with these other athletes and coaching middle school and high school players.

King will be returning to UMHB for one last season.. He plans to become a football coach after that.

