Very hot weekend... Improvements arrive next week!

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of Central Texas through 7pm on Saturday. This is due to another day of triple digit heat, with heat index values likely around 105°. The hot weather continues as we head into your Sunday, with highs once again over 100°. We finally are going to see some changes in the weather early next week thanks to a “Summer Cold Front” that will move into our area late Sunday and into Monday.

Rain chances on Monday are around 40%, and we are only expecting high temperatures to make it into the low-to-mid 90s in most locations. We keep spotty rain chances in the forecast for much of next, and that should keep our high temperatures bellow the 100° most of next week as well. Rainfall totals on a widespread basis will only be between a tenth-inch to a quarter-inch but isolated higher totals should be expected within any thunderstorms. Rain chances gradually taper off late next week as temperatures rebound yet again leading into Independence Day weekend.

