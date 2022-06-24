Advertisement

Waco attorney Adam Hoffman arrested in alleged sexual assault of a child

Adam Hoffman
Adam Hoffman(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas on Friday, June 24, arrested Waco attorney Adam Hoffman on a warrant charging continuous sexual abuse of a young child under the age of 14, a warrant obtained by KWTX states.

A separate arrest affidavit claims Hoffman committed “two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child” in between April 20, 2019 and May 1, 2022.

The victim is a ten-year-old boy, the court document states, and the alleged sexual abuse was reported to authorities on May 11, 2022 when the victim told police Hoffman had been “performing sexual acts on him since he was about seven years old.”

The victim’s mother told police the victim would spend time at Hoffman’s residence in the 10400 block of T. Bury Lane in Waco.

The victim, according to the affidavit, told investigators Hoffman touched his genitals, exposed himself, and forced the victim to touch Hoffman’s genitals. Hoffman, the affidavit further claims, forced the victim to perform oral sex on him.

Online jail records show Hoffman was arrested on June 24. No bond amount is listed.

According to the State Bar of Texas, Hoffman’s principal practice location is at 425 Austin Avenue Suite 104 in Waco. That same address is listed in online records for Adam Dean Hoffman that also include the residential address in the 10400 block of T Bury.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, sits next to Gov. Greg Abbott as he speaks during a press...
Texas politicians react to Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade
FILE - Dani Thayer, left, and Marina Lanae, right, both of Tulsa, Okla., hold pro-choice signs...
“I can’t have one more baby with this man”: Some domestic violence victims see abortion as vital option that would be lost post-Roe
Concerns loom on eve of state firework sales
Concerns loom on eve of state firework sales