Waco, Bellmead firefighters battling large brush fire

Evacuations underway during 3-alarm response
Firefighters from Waco and Bellmead on Friday afternoon were battling a “large brush fire” in...
Firefighters from Waco and Bellmead on Friday afternoon were battling a “large brush fire” in the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from Waco and Bellmead on Friday afternoon were battling a “large brush fire” in the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane.

The Waco Fire Department said this is now a three-alarm fire that originated in a barn shortly before 2 p.m.

“Multiple agencies and Texas Forest Service assisting. Evacuations occurring,” the department said.

The fire has torched about 50 acres and is moving “very fast” due to dry and windy conditions.

No injuries have been reported. Avoid the areas near Kendall and Orchard lanes.

Below is a livestream showing the plumes of smoke from the fire courtesy:

