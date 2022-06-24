Waco mother reflects on when she considered abortion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A so-called trigger law in Texas means most women will now have to follow through with their pregnancies after the Supreme Court on Friday announced a ruling overturning the landmark Roe V. Wade decision that provided constitutional protections to women seeking abortions for decades.

Reese Garcia, mother of six-year-old Zachariah and six-month old Kyla, doesn’t regret her decision to not follow through with an abortion.

On May 24, she lost what would’ve been her third baby due to a miscarriage.

“Hearing that heartbeat and then going back and being told you don’t have a heartbeat is the most heartbreaking thing ever,” Garcia said.

Carenet of Central Texas provides counseling and ultrasounds to mothers considering an abortion.

When Garcia learned about her miscarriage, staff worked with her through D and C procedures, which involves removing fetal tissue from the uterus.

“Emotionally just having to still be a mother for the other two was like wow I’m really glad I didn’t get an abortion,” she said.

Weeks later, she’s still mourning the loss of her baby, including through social media where she posted a video remembering her baby.

Demand for CareNet’s services has increased since Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Heartbeat Bill back in May, which legally halted abortions once a heartbeat is present.

CareNet President Deborah McGregor-Caperton expects to continue to see increased demand for services, even with Texas’s trigger law which takes effect 30 days from now.

“We are going to have women having babies they don’t want to have,” McGregor-Caperton said. “In order to give them the support and teach them they can do this and they can be strong and they can be wise and they can be productive and they can give back to their community and they can do this. They’ve got to see it to believe it.”

McGregor-Caperton increased the operating hours of her center to meet needs.

“We need to expand our services to where we see the greatest need, which are Bell County and Brazos County,” she said.

Some mothers can still travel out of state for abortions or use abortion pills.

For Garcia, she wants to make sure that before parents make a decision like an abortion, they hear their baby’s heartbeat.

“There’s a life in there,” Garcia said. “It’s different when you hear it.”

Hope Pregnancy Center of Temple, Killeen and Copperas Cove also sent KWTX 10 News the following statement in part:

“As God’s children we have been entrusted to love and care for our neighbor in need, offering truth in love. So our mission continues. The fight for life–abundant quality, life-in Texas has now largely moved from the abortion clinics to the online abortion pills and their dangerous physically, emotional and spiritual effects.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.