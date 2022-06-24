We’ll need to trek through exceptional heat before cooler weather arrives!

High temperatures were exceptionally warm on Friday with nearly every sensor in Central Texas recording at least 100°. The Waco Airport, which is the official climate reporting site in Central Texas, has now recorded 12 triple-digit days this year and five in a row. Although we’re expecting to notch on another three triple-digit days, cooler weather arrives next week thanks to a cold front moving in and stalling out! Temperatures won’t break just yet and today’s forecast high will be the highest temperature we see through the weekend. Highs will peak near 104° today, slip slightly to 103° Saturday, and then fall more to 101° Sunday.

Sunday’s evening frontal arrival shouldn’t bring us much of a change in our weather until Monday. A very low chance of rain exists when the front gets here Sunday but those chances go up to 40% Monday. The front will stall out close to our area and disturbances from the east will ride along the stalled front and bring us rain. Regardless of how much rain you see, everyone will get cooler temperatures Monday, Tuesday, and likely Wednesday as highs only reach the mid-90s. There will be some spots that only reach the low 90s and maybe even the upper 80s depending on how much rain moves through. Showers and storm chances on Monday and Tuesday will peak during the afternoon. Widespread severe storms are not expected but a stray strong storm or two is possible. Rainfall totals on a widespread basis will only be between a tenth-inch to a quarter-inch but isolated higher totals should be expected within any thunderstorms. Rain chances gradually taper off late next week as temperatures rebound yet again leading into Independence Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.