Advertisement

Worries in Coryell County loom as firework sales expected to start statewide

Gatesville's fire department has seen a lot of hay fires recently, which firefighters have been...
Gatesville's fire department has seen a lot of hay fires recently, which firefighters have been able to easily put out. Now the concern is more people popping fireworks in the county while it is still very dry.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - An area fire chief is sending out a warning to be extremely careful this year as firework sales are expected to start on Friday.

Extremely dry conditions throughout Coryell County in Central Texas is causing some worry for those who plan on popping fireworks leading up to Independence Day.

Similar to McLennan County, Coryell County has a burn ban in effect. But the county has not gone to extremes like Bell County and banned all fireworks, despite being one of the driest spots in the area.

“Fireworks, you never know what they’re going to do,” said Billy Vaden, Gatesville’s fire chief. “So far, people have done a good job of not starting fires. What has started, we have done a pretty good job of getting there quick.”

This year, the department has been responding to a lot of hay fires.

Lucky for Vaden and his team, the only large wildfire they have seen this year was in March. That was when the Crittenburg Complex fire spilled into the county from Fort Hood.

“Fort Hood is a reminder that it is dry,” said Vaden.

And because it is so dry, he is hearing from others about the concerns with fireworks.

“The recommendation is from all the county fire departments that I have spoken to in the last couple of days is not to have any fireworks at all,” said Vaden.

And with lots of dry fuels that can keep a wildfire going, he hopes people will heed the warning.

“We just encourage people to be extremely careful,” said Vaden. “It doesn’t take anything to start a wildfire.”

The chief said county commissioners will meet next week and fireworks will be discussed. That could mean a ban or some type of restrictions on their use, but nothing is official as of now.

“And I don’t see any rain in sight.,” said Vaden. “So, it’s going to be this way for a long time.”

Related Link: No private sale, use of fireworks while drought disaster declaration in effect: Bell County judge

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after the alleged...
Texas man arrested after asking deputies to protect him from drug supplier coming to collect
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Police officer husband of slain Uvalde teacher detained, disarmed after he tried to save his wife
Nicholas Chaleo Charassri, 40,
Suspect in deadly Hill County shooting identified
People from all around Texas come to Gholson to get their watermelons from Holder’s Produce...
Famous Central Texas watermelon stand ‘fruitless’ for first summer ever
Meth with police light background
Several indicted in meth distribution scheme in Central Texas

Latest News

File Photo
Amid recruiting crunch, Army approves small hand, ear and neck tattoos for soldiers
LEFT: The Assembly of Prayer Church in August, GA. RIGHT: Women outside the House of Prayer...
Feds raid churches near military installations, including one in Killeen near Fort Hood
Worldwide swim lesson brings awareness to childhood drowning
Worldwide swim lesson brings awareness to childhood drowning
Swimming lesson in Waco
Worldwide swim lesson brings awareness to childhood drowning