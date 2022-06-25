Central Texas boy injured in farm accident back home after spending weeks in the hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young Central Texas boy critically injured in a farming accident which left him hospitalized for months is finally back home and recovering well.

Kutter Shed, 4, of Moody, had been hospitalized at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple since the farm accident on April 13 left him with critical injuries, including to his leg and small intestine.

Kutter has been unable to walk or eat solid foods and has undergone nine surgeries with more planned in the future, but this past week, he was released from the hospital after making huge strides in his recovery.

“He’s back to normal, riding his gator around like nothing ever happened,” said Kutter’s mom, Amber. “He’s happy and eating and continuing his physical therapy, outpatient, at the hospital, and it feels great to be home.”

Kutter, who loves showing his mini heifers, was greeted with a huge yard sign when he got home that read “Welcome Home Kuter” along with a barn, horse, longhorn and cowboy cut out.

Kutter Shed, of Moody, has been hospitalized at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple since the farm accident on April 13 in Moody left him with critical injuries, including to his leg and small intestine. (Courtesy Photos)

The sign was done at no cost by Card My Yard Temple.

“I reached out to them to see what they charged, and they insisted on doing it for free,” Amber said.

Amber said the gesture is just one example of how many so many people has come alongside her family to help.

Kutter is still on IV nutrition and uses a gastrostomy tube, often called a G-tube, which gives direct access to his stomach for supplemental feeding and hydration but he is eating some solid foods.

He’s also able to walk without assistance for short distances, both major steps in his recovery that’s been a long road.

Kutter with his beloved cow and hospital staff (Courtesy Photo)

Last month, staff at McLane’s allowed Kutter’s family to bring up his mini heifers and meet him outside in an effort to lift the young boy’s spirits after weeks of hospitalization.

That put a smile on his face, but Amber said there’s truly nothing like home.

“Just being outside, just to go be with his cows,” she said. “He can finally be a kid again.”

Cutter will continue going to outpatient rehab in Temple two days a week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.