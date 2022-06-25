Demonstrators rally in Waco as abortion services take a pause statewide

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Abortion access is now in the hands of individual states and reactions are strong for those for and against.

Demonstrations took place all over the country after Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. And in Waco, dozens gathered to rejoice.

But worry still looms for those in charge of Planned Parenthood.

“I am heartbroken as I sit here today thinking about all the people who need access to essential health care – to abortion – who will be denied that care because of this opinion,” said Dr. Amna Dermish, Chief Operating and Medical Services Officer of Planned Parenthood Greater Texas.

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, abortion clinics have stopped offering the services throughout the state.

“It’s 102-degrees in Waco. Who would every think that today would be the day that Roe would burn to the ground,” said Doc Anderson, District 56 state representative said during the Friday rally.

To show happiness with the decision dozens gathered outside Waco’s Planned Parenthood facility.

“Truthfully all the people I know are happy about it,” said Carol Everett, a rally-goer.

But not all were there to celebrate the political victory.

Also standing outside was 16-year-old Summer Surovik, holding a sign that read “happy pride.”

“I didn’t want to protest against anyone actually protesting, but I just wanted to spread some love,” said Surovik.

Now, inside Planned Parenthood, the organization is reassessing internally, but not stopping.

“We all believe that this pause in abortion care, while heartbreaking, is the best way to protect our staff and patients,” said Jeffrey Hons, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood South Texas. “I want to be clear, today’s decision will not close Planned Parenthood centers in Texas.”

But in the meantime, those against say they want to continue efforts to stop as many abortions as they can.

“I believe one, one woman, one pregnancy is enough to put that much effort in. Because what is one life really worth?” said Everett. “It gives us the opportunity to step into a wider ministry to be there to help more women.”

