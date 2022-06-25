Disney, Netflix, Meta and other corporations say they’ll fund employee travel expenses for abortions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After the U.S. Supreme Court announced it’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade; major corporations like Disney, Netflix, and Meta said they will give travel funding to their employees for out-of-state abortions.

Disney said Friday it would cover the cost of travel for “family planning” and “pregnancy-related decisions” for any employee who cannot access care in their resident state, The Washington Post reported.

Disney recognizes the impact of the ruling and would remain committed to providing access to quality and affordable care for all employees and their families, regardless of where they reside, the company told The Post.

Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Sony, Warner Bros and Meta are a few among the other media companies that confirmed they will cover travel costs for abortion-seeking employees.

DICK’S Sporting Goods said Friday it will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement to employees who live in states restricting access to abortion.

“We recognize people feel passionately about this topic -- and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision. However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration”, President and CEO of DICK’S Sporting goods Lauren Hobart said in an announcement.

Other companies, like Levi Strauss and Co. and Amazon, vowed to protect abortion rights for their employees in May when the draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked.

“Access to reproductive health care, including abortion, has been a critical factor to the workplace gains and contributions women have made over the past 50 years,” Levi Strauss and Co. released in a statement on their website.

